JSP leader donates Rs 1 Lakh to vahana bearers

Tirumala: Jana Sena Party erstwhile Chittoor district president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad donated Rs 1 lakh to TTD Vahana bearers in Tirumala on Thursday. He handed over the cash to TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for distributing it to the vahana bearers (carriers) during Mohini Avatharam Seva, which was held on Thursday morning in Tirumala.

Hariprasad, who was former TTD Trust Board member, has been donating Rs 1 lakh every year during Brahmotsavams to the vahana bearers since 12 years. He is doing this as a token of appreciation of their noble service, who carry the vahanams atop which deity Malayappa and His Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi will be taken in a procession daily both in the morning and evening during the Brahmotsavams in Tirumala.