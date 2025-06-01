JSP organises free food distribution event

Nellore: Jana Sena Party national media representative and AP TIDCO Chairman Vemulapati Ajay organised food distribution near Gandhi Bomma Center in Nellore on Saturday, on his parents’ wedding anniversary.

Ajay is the son of late Vemulapati Anantha Ramayya, advocate, social activist and trade union leader from Nellore. Ramayya had earned national recognition in legal field, especially for offering free legal aid to the poor and representing them in high courts across the country. He also participated in several international peace conferences and remained a symbol of committed communist values and public service. His wife, Kameshwari, stood by him in all his service endeavors. JSP district general secretary Gunukula Kishore lauded the initiative, stating that organising such a charitable programme in his father’s memory reflects his legacy of service and was in line with JSP’s ideals of social responsibility.

Party State joint secretary Sundara Ramireddy, senior leaders, Municipal Corporation co-opted member Nune Mallikarjuna Yadav, district office in-charge Jameer, advocate Sriram, rural leader Paujenni Chandrasekhar, and others were also present.