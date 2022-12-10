JSP to host 'Yuva Shakti' to ensure good future for youth

Visakhapatnam: The Jana Sena Party (JSP) will organise 'Yuva Shakti' programme to ensure a good future for the youth, said chairman of the political affairs committee (PAC) of Jana Sena Party (JSP) Nadendla Manohar. Briefing the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he said the programme would be organised on January 12 at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. Further, he informed that the event is organised to give proper guidance to the youth of North Andhra who continue to migrate in search of employment. The platform would help them recognise their power and skills far better, he added.

Further, Manohar mentioned that JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will be the chief guest and will speak on future action of plan and measures to prevent migration. The chairman of the PAC said the programme would be held from 11 am to 6 pm. He said, the JSP gives high priority to the youth. Manohar stated that the spirit of fighting for honesty and dedication exists among the youth of North Andhra, but they continue to suffer from untold anxiety. He said a number of problems were identified among the youth when the JSP leaders toured extensively in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts. Manohar said the party president has suggested organising a programme to bring out the potential and skill of the youth of North Andhra.

He disclosed that if the JSP comes to power, they will provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to every youth and encourage them to become entrepreneurs and assured that the party will also extend financial assistance to small and medium industries to provide employment. "The JSP will take steps to prevent migration of 15,000 to 20,000 fishermen to states like Gujarat and Chennai every year due to lack of proper employment opportunities in the region and encourage the youth to explore self employment opportunities," he assured. JSP PAC member Kona Tatarao, state general secretaries T. Siva Shankar, P Vijay Kumar and other party leaders P Bhaskara Rao, P Sandeep and Usha Kiran participated in the meeting.