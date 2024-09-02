JSP to plant 10K saplings on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday today

Tirupati: As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental conservation, Jana Sena Party has announced plans to plant 10,000 saplings across Tirupati on Monday, in celebration of party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. The initiative, which will feature saplings such as Jamoon, Ragi, Neem and other useful plants, which will provide shade as they grow to the denizens and will change the environment of the city in the next five years.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, JSP leader Kiran Royal recalled Pawan Kalyan’s directive to forgo traditional hoardings and banners in favour of sustainable activities that benefit the community and the environment. He emphasised the significance of this green initiative, calling on party supporters and residents to actively participate in the tree-planting drive.

“This is about protecting the environment and ensuring a better future for the coming generations”, Kiran stated. He urged those interested in joining the initiative to contact local Jana Sena representatives to get saplings, assuring that efforts will be made to plant saplings along major roads and key areas in the city.

He also used the occasion to criticise former Minister RK Roja, accusing her of making irresponsible remarks about serious issues like murders and rapes before Sri Vari temple in Tirumala and demanded that a case has to be filed and arrest her. He questioned her silence regarding the alleged harassment of Mumbai actress Kadambari Jatwani by the previous YSRCP government. “Roja’s political career is over, and her claims about EVM tampering in the last election are nothing but ridiculous”, Kiran asserted.

JSP leaders Hema Kumar, Suman Babu, Srinivasulu and others were present.

In another event, city MLA and JSP leader Arani Srinivasulu called upon the cadres to expand the party base across all constituencies in Rayalaseema. He lauded party Chief Pawan Kalyan that he is the only leader, who can decide the future of the State. Ahead of Pawan’s birthday, along with other leaders, the MLA cut the cake. He even distributed mementoes to those, who took an active role in the party membership drive and stood in top five places.

Party senior leaders Dr P Hariprasad, Kiran Royal, Arani Siva Kumar, Raja Reddy, Keerthana, Mukku Satyavantudu, Ninar Srinivas and others were present.