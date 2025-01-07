Live
- Cyberabad police initiates ‘Operation Smile-XI’
- Hyderabad: Police arrest two for stealing vehicle batteries
- Sridhar hits out at BJP leader for remarks against Priyanka
- Telangana now has 3,35,27,925 voters
- Remove flexis & boards at busy junctions, officials told
- Draft DPDP rules focus on children’s data in digital space
- TG fine rice makes its way into border states
- India among top EMs in 2025 likely
- Infy holds wage hike for now
- SP Satish supervises physical fitness tests
Just In
Judge inspects district jail
Highlights
Thein-charge chairman of DLSA and district judge D Ammanna Raja conducted an inspection at the district jail in Ongole on Monday.
Ongole: Thein-charge chairman of DLSA and district judge D Ammanna Raja conducted an inspection at the district jail in Ongole on Monday.
The judge examined work allocation practices and stressed that assigning tasks based on caste is illegal, citing constitutional equality.
Speaking with officials, Judge Ammanna Raja emphasised that prison work assignments must not be based on social discrimination. The judicial department senior officials including Civil Judge K Shyam Babu, Jail Superintendent P Varuna Reddy, and representatives from various district departments including health, education, public works, and social welfare attended the inspection.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS