Judge inspects district jail

Ongole: Thein-charge chairman of DLSA and district judge D Ammanna Raja conducted an inspection at the district jail in Ongole on Monday.

The judge examined work allocation practices and stressed that assigning tasks based on caste is illegal, citing constitutional equality.

Speaking with officials, Judge Ammanna Raja emphasised that prison work assignments must not be based on social discrimination. The judicial department senior officials including Civil Judge K Shyam Babu, Jail Superintendent P Varuna Reddy, and representatives from various district departments including health, education, public works, and social welfare attended the inspection.