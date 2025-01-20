Judges highlight key role of tech in judicial system

Visakhapatnam: The judges of the Supreme Court and various High Courts said that courts and media should work in mutual cooperation with one another and play a responsible role. As part of the South Zone-II Judicial Regional Conference organised in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, discussions were held on the topics of ‘judiciary and media and advancing judicial governance through emerging and future technologies’. During the sessions, the Judges shared their views on various topics. The role of media in the trial court and other legal matters, its scope and limits were discussed in detail. Keeping their past experiences in view, the Judges made an analysis of how to take the judicial system forward, while senior Judges expressed their views on various issues.

Chaired by Supreme Court former Judge Kurian Joseph, the topic, including ‘judiciary and media’ and ‘advancing judicial governance’ were focused on.

Speaking on the occasion, former Supreme Court Judge Kurian Joseph mentioned that the information provided by the media should have credibility. He spoke about the role of media in court proceedings, information spreading, judgments and the role of artificial intelligence in other procedural matters. The judges suggested to be aware of the role that the mainstream media and social media are currently playing and underlined the need to be impartial.

Madras High Court Justice M Sundar highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in court proceedings.

He opined that AI will only be an aid to judges and not a substitute. Kerala High Court Justice AM Mustaque explained about block chain technology and AI technology followed in KeralaHigh Court through PPT.