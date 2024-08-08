Jungle clearance in Amaravati to be completed in 1 month

Guntur : Minister for municipal administration P Narayana said jungle clearance work in the state capital Amaravati will be completed within 30 days.

He performed puja and inaugurated the jungle clearance works in over 24,000 acres at Velagapudi on Wednesday. Speaking on this occasion, he said there is a need to remove bushes and clean Amaravati, as a part of construction of the capital. He said roads were dug during the YSRCP government rule.

He announced that the government will complete the buildings which were incomplete in Amaravati after getting the report from IIT-Chennai professors who visited Amaravati recently. He said that the government is extending pension facilities to the tenant farmers and farm labourers in Amaravati for another five years.

Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar criticised the YSRCP government for neglecting Amaravati development. He said bushes have grown in the capital adding that the government will spend Rs 36 crore for jungle clearance.