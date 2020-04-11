Justice V Kanagaraj to replace Ramesh Kumar as SEC
Highlights
Amaravati: The AP government, after bringing amendments to Panchayat Raj Act, through an ordinance, reportedly appointed a retired judge V Kanagaraj as State Election Commissioner.
The government already issued removal orders for existing SEC N Ramesh Kumar on Saturday itself.
The new SEC will take office shortly, informed sources. Kanagaraj served as justice at Madras High Court for nine years.
