Juvvala Dinne Fishing Harbour will be ready in six months: Minister Janardhan Reddy

Nellore : While asserting his government's commitment over completion of pending projects, R&B and Industries Minister BC Janardhan Reddy said that Juvvala Dinne Fishing Harbour would be completed within six months and will be dedicated to fishermen community.

Along with Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Janardhan Reddy inspected the ongoing fishing harbour works at Juvvala Dinne village of Bogolu mandal on Friday.

Later speaking to reporters, Minister Janardhan Reddy pointed out that though foundation laid for the construction of Fishing Harbour in 2019, it was not completed due to lack of clarity in the previous YSRCP government. He said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is keen on completing all the pending projects in the district, despite financial crunch. The government will take decision over proposal of new industries to be established in the district very soon, he added.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that there are three big projects like international airport at Krishnapatnam Port, Ramayapatnam Port and Fishing Harbour existing in the district. If these projects are completed, there is the possibility of providing employment to scores of unemployed youth in the district, he added.

Later, the Ministers inspected the place where CM Naidu laid foundation stone for the construction of airport in Dagadarthi and Ramayapatnam Port in Kandukuru in January 2019 with an estimated cost of Rs 4,929 crore. The duo discussed several issues like water, power etc., with the officials and ordered them to start the works as early as possible.

Minister Anam informed that 51 percent of Ramayapatnam Port works were completed by spending Rs 1,300 crore till date and it would be completed by 2025.

Kandukuru MLA Inturi Nageswara Rao, Kavali MLA Kavya Krishna Reddy district Collector O Anand, Fisheries JD Nageswara Rao, TDP Nellore Parliament president Shaik Abdul Aziz, Party national secretary Beeda Ravichandra and others were present.

