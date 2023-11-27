Jwala Thoranam held at Srisailam

Srisailam (Nandyal): Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam witnessed huge influx of devotees on Sunday from both Telugu speaking States and from other States, to participate in Karthika Masam Utsavams. The month-long Karthika Utsavams are being observed on a grand scale.

On this auspicious occasion, the authorities have organised Jwala Thoranam, Punya Nadhi Harati, Laksha Deepotsavam and Pushkarini Harati on Sunday.

In a press release, the authorities said that Jwala Thoranotsavam was organised near Gangadhara Mandapam in front of the temple. Punya Nadi Harati was given in the evening at Pathala Ganga and ‘sare’ will be offered to River Krishnaveni. Special prayers were offered to Krishnaveni statue at Pathala Ganga. Maha Ganapathi Puja was also performed.

Laksha Deepotsavam and Pushkarini Harati were organised in the temple premises. Earlier, special prayers were offered to the presiding deities Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.

Since early in the morning, devotees took holy bath in River Krishna and offered prayers to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi. They lit diyas. The temple authorities have offered biscuits, milk and water to the devotees waiting in the queue lines.