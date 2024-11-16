Jwala Thoranam held at Srisailam temple

Kurnool: All Saivite shrines across the undivided Kurnool district have reverberated with Om Namah Shivaya. Devotees thronged Lord Shiva temples in both Kurnool and Nandyal districts on the occasion of Kartika Pournima on Friday. Devotees offered prayers and lit Karthika deepam on the premises of temples at all Shiva temples.

In Srisailam temple, huge rush was witnessed since Friday morning with devotees taking holy dip in Patala Ganga and floating Kartika Deepam. About one lakh lights were lighted in the holy water of Pathala Ganga.

Temple officials have organised 'Jwala Thoronam' programme at the main temple on Friday evening. On this day, it took around 7 to 8 hours for general darshan and 4 to 5 hours for special darshan.

Mahanandi Temple, Yaganti and Mantralayam temples also witnessed heavy influx of devotees.

In Kurnool town, devotees in large numbers thronged Jagannatha Gattu, Nagareswara Swamy temple, New Ayyappa Swamy temple, Saibaba temple, Rambotla Temple and others. Thousands of devotees have floated Karthika Deepam in Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) Canal at Vinayaka ghat and Tungabhadra river.

Kalvagabugga, also known as Bugga Rameshwaram, also witnessed huge turnout of devotees.

District Collector P Ranjith Basha accompanied by Joint Collector Dr B Navya participated in Karthika Deepotsavam programme organised at Vinayaka Ghat in Kurnool town.