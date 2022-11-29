Jyotiba Phule contributions to women empowerment hailed

Kurnool/Puttaparthi: Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha, government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram and District Collector P Koteshwara Rao on Monday remembered Mahatma Jyotiba Phule for his socio-cultural reforms.

After paying rich floral tributes by garlanding to the statue of Jyothiba Phule to mark his 132nd death anniversary at Birla gate circle on Monday, Basha said Phule strived hard to uplift the downtrodden communities by eradicating caste system and untouchability. Phule's life was an inspiration to the present generation, he said and added Phule strongly believed in educating women. He said Phule used to criticise gender discrimination between men and women and he thought that the development of society was not possible without educating women. With an aim to impart education to women, he started a school in 1848 and encouraged all women to pursue education. Further, the leaders said that to extend equal justice to the people of downtrodden communities, Phule along with his companions had started Sathya Shodak Samaj on September 24, 1873.

The leaders described Jyothiba Phule as a great sociologist, philosopher, activist and social reformer and fought for human rights especially for the marginalised, poor and weaker sections. They said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was following the footpaths of Jyothiba Phule and working for a better and healthy society. The leaders said that the government was striving for the development of all communities by providing transparent governance at the village level and financial assistance programmes are also being implemented through various welfare schemes. The leaders called upon the people to take principles of Mahatma Phule as an inspiration and strive to establish a better society. Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, MLAs of Panyam, Kurnool, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, MA Hafeez Khan, Mayor B Y Ramaiah and former MP Butta Renuka participated in the programme.

In Puttaparthi, District Collector Basanth Kumar has called upon the people to emulate the greatest social reformer Mahatma Jyothirao Phule and the ideals he stood for.

Participating in the Mahathma Jyothirao Phule 132nd death anniversary here on Monday, Basanth Kumar said that Phule worked for uplifting of oppressed classes and for socio-economic emancipation of the weaker sections.

He strived hard for a casteless and egalitarian society. He and his wife established schools for the girls and under-privileged and gave hope to the hapless and exploited women. ZP chairperson Boi Girijamma, Penukobda MLA Sankara Narayana and Madakasira MLA Tippe Swamy participated. Later Collector Basanth Kumar garlanded a portrait of Jyothirao Phule.