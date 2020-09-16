Kadapa: 10 kg ganja seized, two held

Kadapa: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons and seized 10 kgs of ganja from them at Kanampalle village of Pulivendula mandal. The accused were identified as K Praveen of Kothamadhavaram village of Vontimitta mandal and Venkata Prasad of Vupparapalli village of Sidhavatam mandal in the district.

Pulivendula DSP Vasudevan told media persons when Pulivendula CI Bhaskar Reddy, SI Gopinath Reddy along with their men were on their way to Namalagundu Sivalayam for conducting searching operations, they noticed three persons with auto and motor cycle wandering in suspicious circumstances on Pulivendula-Kadiri cross road.

Police took two persons into their custody. During the interrogation, the duo confessed to their crime in smuggling of ganja in the district. The DSP said that accused were transporting ganja from Kurnool and Ananthapur districts and supplying in the district.