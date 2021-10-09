Kadapa: 35 candidates file papers for Badvel bypoll

Kadapa: A total of 35 candidates have filed their nominations for the Badvel Assembly constituency byelection on the last day of filling nominations on Friday. The byelection for the constituency will be held on October 30. Twenty nominations have been received on the last day and remaining 15 were received in the last one week.

Candidates from YSR Congress and BJP have filed their nominations for second time along with their party leaders on Friday. YSRCP nominee D Sudha has filed her nomination after taking a huge rally in Badvel town along with Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Panchayath Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, Mayor K Suresh and party MLAs on Friday.

BJP nominee P Suresh filed his nomination followed by BJP State president Somu Veerraju, former Minister C Adinarayana Reddy and party leaders.

According to the Election Returning Officer (ERO) Ketan Garg, as per rules and regulations of ECI, each candidate can file his nomination up to four times. He said that list of candidates who filed nominations along with full details have been sent to Chief Electoral Officer and ECI. He said after completion of scrutiny and withdrawal procedure, final list of candidates in the fray would be officially declared on October 13.