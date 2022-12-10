Kadapa: 4 inter-state red sanders smugglers held

Kadapa (YSR District): Police arrested 4 inter-state smugglers and recovered Rs 10 lakh worth 510 kg weighed 19 red sanders logs, 3 mobile phones, two motorcycles, 4 axes and 4 stones from them at Ramachandrapuram village in Vontimitta mandal on Friday. The accused were identified as G Penchalaiah of Molakapodu village, K Janu of Sarasam pet in Railway Kodur mandal, P Lakshmikar of Dasaripalle village in Pullampet mandal and G Reddaiah of Balijapalle village in Rajampet mandal.

Addressing media here on Friday Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said that following a tip off, Task Force CI Nagabushanam along with Vontimitta CI Purushotham Raju and SI B Madhu Sudhan Rao along with their team conducted raids at Ramachandrapuram village and noticed that the accused were hiding red sanders logs in the bushes near school building.

The SP said the culprits tried to flee from the spot by attacking the police with stones and axes but four were detained in the incident and remaining accused managed to escape from the scene of offence.

The SP said all accused were facing charges at several police station limits of their involvement in red sanders smuggling.

The SP warned of invoking PD Act against those who were responsible for indulging the red sanders smuggling.

Additional SP Tushar Dudi, DSP B Venkata Siva Reddy, Task Force CI Nagabushanam and others were present.