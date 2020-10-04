Kadapa: 7 CBI officials test positive for Coronavirus

Kadapa: Seven CBI personnel of 14 officials probing the murder of former MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy tested positive on Saturday.



According to sources in medical and health department, one official was infected with coronavirus four days ago.

However, all 14 went for tests in which seven were found to have Covid-19. They were shifted to quarantine centre in Kadapa city.

It may be recalled that a CBI team has been conducting investigation into the murder Vivekananda Reddy from a guest house on the premises of Kadapa central prison for the last 20 days. The prison has Earlier reported a large number of infections among inmates as well as staff.

Following the infection of staff, it is learnt that the Central investigation agency as temporarily halted the probe.