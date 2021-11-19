Kadapa: A priest along with family members washed away in the flood water

This tragic incident was occurring in Kolaputhuru village of Nandaluru mandal on Friday. The deceased was identified as Kulapothuru Shivalayam temple priest Sasi and the family members. According to the sources, as the Spillway of Annamayya project overflowing, the villages like Gundluru, Kulapothuru, Nandaluru, Nandapalle etc villages inundated in the water.



Meanwhile sudden entry of flood waters in to the Sivalayam located in Kulapothuru village resulted temple priest Sasi along with family members staying in the house situated in the premises of temple washed away in the water.



Locals tried to rescue the priest family, but in vain the entire priest family washed away in the flood water. A gloomy situation prevailing in the Kulapothuru village following priest family died after meeting with water grave.

