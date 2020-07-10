Kadapa: AR head constable dies of Covid-19

Kadapa: In an unfortunate and shocking incident, one head constable working with Armed Reserved division died after he was infected by Coronavirus on Friday. The deceased was survived with wife and two children.

The deceased was identified Varaprasad (48) of Kadapa city. According to the sources, he has been suffering from severe fever for the past 5 days and was admitted in District Covid-19 hospital on July 5 and was tested positive.

Later, as his health condition deteriorated, he was shifted to State Covid hospital in Tirupati on July 7. It is said that he developed breathing problems while undergoing treatment in the hospital and died in the wee hours of Friday.

This is the first death reported in police department infected by Covid-19 in the district. A gloomy situation prevailed in the family following the death of head constable.

SP Anburajan City DSP U Suryanarayana and other police officials paid tributes to the deceased head constable by observing silence for two minutes and expressed their condolences to the family members. The police department announced that last rites of constable will be held with full honours.

Meanwhile as per the health bulletin released by Medical & Health department, 93 Covid-19 positive cases were reported from various mandals in the district on Friday which takes to total number cases up to 1,783 in the district. Among them, 1,033 were discharged till date.