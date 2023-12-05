Kadapa: Auto driver returns bag containing jewellery

Kadapa: District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Monday complimented an auto driver, Venkata Subbaiah, for returning a handbag containing gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh, that was left in his vehicle by a woman. According to information, M Vengamma, resident of Jangalapalli, Siddavatam mandal, went to Kammapalli on Monday and returned in an auto and left her handbag in the auto. There were gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh in the bag.

After finding out the handbag in his auto, Venkata Subbaiah handed over the bag to CI Purushottam Raju of Vontimitta police station. The CI enquired about the owner and returned the handbag to her.