  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: Auto driver returns bag containing jewellery

Kadapa: Auto driver returns bag containing jewellery
x
Highlights

District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Monday complimented an auto driver, Venkata Subbaiah, for returning a handbag containing gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh, that was left in his vehicle by a woman

Kadapa: District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Monday complimented an auto driver, Venkata Subbaiah, for returning a handbag containing gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh, that was left in his vehicle by a woman. According to information, M Vengamma, resident of Jangalapalli, Siddavatam mandal, went to Kammapalli on Monday and returned in an auto and left her handbag in the auto. There were gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh in the bag.

After finding out the handbag in his auto, Venkata Subbaiah handed over the bag to CI Purushottam Raju of Vontimitta police station. The CI enquired about the owner and returned the handbag to her.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X