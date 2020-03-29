Kadapa: Banana farmers badly hit due to coronavirus

Kadapa: The banana planters are in deep trouble in the district with the outbreak of coronavirus. Moreover, the plantations were destroyed by the untimely rain that hit several mandals in the district on March 22.

According to M Raghavendra Reddy, Pulivendula mandal horticulture officer, the farmers have undertaken banana plantation in about 10,866 hectares in the mandals like Lingala, Simhadripuram, Tonduru, Vemula and Vempalle in Pulivendula Assembly constituency. He said that there was huge demand for bananas grown in Kadapa district as the size and quality of fruit is good in comparison with other districts in the State.

After the outbreak of coronavirus, the farmers fear over the drastic fall of crop prices. Already the traders are quoting Rs 6,000 per tonne as against the rate of Rs 18,000 per tonne last year.

K Ravikumar Reddy of Simhadripuram mandal who cultivated bananas in 10 acres told the Hans India that crop is about to be harvested in the first week of April.

The crop must be sold within a week of cutting. Otherwise it may get discoloured and the price of the fruit may fall drastically. "Last year I have sold a tonne for Rs 16,000. This year it may be difficult to secure such rate as the traders preferred to purchase at one third of the price of the last year. He said though the government relaxed norms related to transportation of goods, it will take a long time to transport the produce to the destination due to closure of borders. Due to that, the lorry owners were demanding high rates, he said.

Banana is the most important horticulture crop majorly grown in about 17,000 hectares in the district. This fruit is being transported to Karnataka, Maharashtra and other parts of AP as there is huge demand for bananas grown in Kadapa district.

The banana farmers had secured good profits last year following rich yield and thus received more returns than their expectations.