Kadapa: Bhaskar Engg College celebrates Teachers’ Day

Kadapa: Prof M Dharani from Mohan Babu University, Tirupati, emphasised the importance of respecting teachers and appealed to appreciate the invaluable role played by teachers in shaping students’ lives.

He was the chief guest at the Teachers’ Day celebrations held at Bhaskar Engineering College on Thursday. A cake was cut on the occasion.

College Principal Dr ACS Reddy, chairman Manneru Bhaskar, faculty, students and others were present.