Live
Just In
Kadapa: Blood donation drive held
Kadapa: In observance of International AIDS Remembrance Day 2024, district health department organised blood donation camp at Government General Hospital (RIMS) in collaboration with the youth of Chowdeshwari Temple Street, Chennuru mandal, here on Monday. The event focused on supporting thalassemia patients in need of blood transfusion.
Medical officer of Blood Fund Dr Rajendra and additional district medical and health department officer Dr Ravi Babu commended blood donors and encouraged individuals over 18 years old and weighing at least 45 kg to donate blood. District program manager V Bhaskar said a single blood donation can save up to four lives and an average person can safely donate blood four times a year. He praised the youth from Chennuru Chowdeshwari Temple Street for their initiative and participation. Later, the donors were felicitated.