Live
- President Droupadi Murmu Visits Hyderabad Today
- MRPL’s new bitumen unit to strengthen India’s road infrastructure
- AIIMS, CSIR to collaborate for research in healthcare, emerging technologies
- Kejriwal did not fulfill promise of giving Rs 2,100 to every Delhi women: State Congress chief
- Cong prepares for centenary celebration of Gandhi’s historic 1924 Belagavi Session
- OpenAI Challenges Google: Make ChatGPT Your Default Search Engine on Chrome
- City to shine bright with illuminated streets for Sahitya Sammelana
- Indian stock market opens flat ahead of US Fed rate decision
- Cycling freaks lap up Fit India…Tuesdays
- Heavy rains anticipated in AP due to low pressure system
Just In
Kadapa: Chairs distributed to Anganwadi School
Highlights
Kadapa: On the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy’s birthday on Tues-day, several service activities...
Kadapa: On the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy’s birthday on Tues-day, several service activities were conducted across Ka-dapa city under the direction of City Congress president Afzal Khan.
In the 44th division, Congress in-charge Rantulak Khan distributed chairs to children at an Anganwadi school. Afzal Khan inaugurated the events as the chief guest.
Kadapa Assembly coordinator Jakarayya, APCC general Secretary Mohammad Ali Khan and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS