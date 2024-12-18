Kadapa: Chairs distributed to Anganwadi School

Kadapa: On the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy’s birthday on Tues-day, several service activities were conducted across Ka-dapa city under the direction of City Congress president Afzal Khan.

In the 44th division, Congress in-charge Rantulak Khan distributed chairs to children at an Anganwadi school. Afzal Khan inaugurated the events as the chief guest.

Kadapa Assembly coordinator Jakarayya, APCC general Secretary Mohammad Ali Khan and others were present.