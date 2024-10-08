Kadapa City Commissioner Inspects Sanitation Efforts in several areas

In a proactive move to enhance the cleanliness of the city, Incharge Commissioner K Rakesh Chandra conducted a morning inspection tour of several neighborhoods, including Radhakrishna Nagar, Shankarapuram, Ashok Nagar, and Sanjana Circle, accompanied by officials from the Sanitation Department.

During his visit to Radhakrishna Nagar, Commissioner Chandra emphasized the importance of maintaining clean streets and well-functioning drainage systems. He urged sanitation workers to prioritize their responsibilities and ensure that garbage is collected and sewage is managed without delay. "To address the concerns of our residents, it is crucial that we act swiftly in removing waste and maintaining the roads," he stated.

At Shankarapuram, the Commissioner took measures to enforce accountability among the sanitation staff. He reviewed attendance records and mandated that uniforms be worn at all times. In addition, he called for ongoing efforts by drivers and loaders to maintain cleanliness at garbage collection points.

Commissioner Chandra also highlighted the necessity of regular drainage maintenance and urged for proactive spraying on streets to prevent sewage accumulation on main roads. His tireless commitment to improve sanitation reflects the city’s aim toward a cleaner and healthier environment for all residents.

The visit underscores the Kadapa City Corporation's ongoing efforts to ensure sanitation and urban cleanliness are prioritized in the city's development agenda.