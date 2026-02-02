Congress leaders call on Surekha

Khammam: Congress leaders paid a courtesy visit to Endowments Minister Konda Surekha at the NSP Guest House here on Sunday morning.

The delegation was led by Tummala Yugender and included Khammam City Congress Committee president Nagandla Deepak Chowdary. Representatives of the Padmashali community, including State president Murali, Gajjala Venkanna, Prasanna, Prasad and MD Fazal, were also part of the meeting.

During the interaction, leaders discussed organisational matters and issues concerning the city and the Padmashali community. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, reflecting coordination within the party leadership at the local and state levels.

Several Congress functionaries and community representatives were present on the occasion.