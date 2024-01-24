Live
Kadapa Commissioner visits Municipal school, talks to students
Kadapa Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen IAS and Honorary Assistant Collector Bharadwaj IAS made a surprise inspection at the Municipal School in the afternoon.
Kadapa Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen IAS and Honorary Assistant Collector Bharadwaj IAS made a surprise inspection at the Municipal School in the afternoon.
As part of that, he talked to the students there and had lunch with them.
Talked to the students and inquired about their goals. The teachers were advised to bring to the attention of the commissioner if they need any facilities for the students in the school.
Speaking to the class 10th students, he asked them to take steps to memorize the motivational books and whether each student had received the books.
The class teachers advised them to take steps to provide nutritious food to the students in the mid-day meal to ensure a pleasant atmosphere even before the start of the school.
Teachers have been directed to take steps to ensure that students of government schools celebrate the annual day.
Later, as a part of the afternoon visit, he inspected the development works being done in the Municipal Stadium and inspected the renovation works being done in the indoor and outdoor stadium