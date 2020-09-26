Kadapa: Congress demands CM YS Jagan's scalp on GO 776

Kadapa: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) working president N Tulasi Reddy has demanded the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to resign to his post owning responsibility for the high court issuing interim orders objecting to the GO 776 issued by the Jagan government this year.

The government issued the GO to withdraw prosecution into a sensational case relating to the mob attack on Old Guntur police station in 2018.

Speaking to media persons at Vempalle on Friday, the PCC leader pointed out that if Jagan Mohan Reddy was having moral values, he should step down from chief minister's office immediately.

He also recalled that in the past the then chief ministers like Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy have resigned to their posts owning moral responsibility after high court made comments against privatization of buses and against issuing permission for dental colleges respectively during their regimes.