Kadapa district registers 96 fresh Covid positive cases

Kadapa: As many as 96 Covid-19 positive cases were registered in Kadapa district with this the total number of cases goes up to 1,481 on Monday.

The number of fresh cases include one each from Vempalle, Rajupalem, Sidhavatam, Ramapuram, Chapadu, Khajipet, T Sundupalle, Badvel, B Matam, Lingala, Simhadripuram, and Jammalamadugu mandals, Kadapa(9), Proddaturu(18), Duvvuru(22), Pulivendula(1), Rajampet(7), CK. Dinne(3), Nandaluru(3), Lingala(1), Yerraguntla(6) Railway Kodur(4), Chitwel(2), Mydukuru(4).

Total number of discharged persons till date is 528. Total number of cases registered 80,105, results announced 75,888, results are yet to be announced in 4,217 cases. Other mandals

Meanwhile in view of abnormal surge in Covid cases, the administration has declared more than 80 containment areas across the district. Police have collected Rs 5 lakh as penalties on the persons for not wearing face masks till date.