Kadapa: DLSA to conduct Lok Adalat tomorrow

Kadapa: Chairman of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and District Principal Judge C Purushotham Kumar has called upon people to utilise the National Lok Adalat scheduled to be held on December 11 in the district. In a press note released on Thursday, he said Lok Adalat will be organised from 10.30 am to 5 pm in all courts in the district.

He urged the litigants to avail the opportunity and settled dispute in an amicable manner. He said the advocates and litigants can clarify their doubts by approaching district court website ecourts. gov.in/kadapa. Or DSLA email ID disakdp@gmail.com. Interested can also call land phone No 08652- 258622 or mobile No 9573269640 to clarify their doubts.