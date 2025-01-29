Kadapa duo makes ‘gems’ of banana stems

Tirupati: An entrepreneurial couple from Kadapa district is weaving a tale of sustainability and empowerment. Pullagura Sreenivasulu and Chennu Ananda Kumari have turned agricultural waste into opportunity, transforming discarded banana stems into biodegradable products that uplift rural communities, particularly women. Their venture not only generates income but also empowers others through training and guidance in this innovative field.

The seeds of their partnership were sown during a start-up event in Vijayawada amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was there that they connected, not just as business partners but also as life partners, inspiring them to leave their jobs and explore a new path. This fresh perspective led to the idea of utilising discarded banana stems to craft various biodegradable products — a concept they believed could reduce agricultural waste while creating sustainable livelihoods.

In September 2022, their vision took shape with the launch of Musa Fibral, the first banana fibre manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh. “Ours is the first banana fibre manufacturing unit in the state,” Ananda Kumari shared with pride. Today, the startup offers an impressive range of 25 biodegradable products, including handicrafts, textiles like sarees, decorative items, cardboard, and more. Even the outer layers of banana stems, typically discarded, are repurposed into items like wicks, which gained popularity during the recent Karthika Masam. The stem water is converted into biofertilisers, ensuring that no part of the banana plant goes to waste.

Beyond product innovation, the duo’s efforts have significantly impacted rural communities. Over 60 women, trained by the couple, now craft products from banana fibre. For bulk orders, Sreenivasulu and Ananda Kumari ensure that the workload is shared, spreading the benefits across their network of artisans.

“These are natural fibres, and no chemicals are used in the process. Even the prints are natural Kalamkari designs. Naturally, these products attract many customers and have even reached Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan through Lepakshi handicrafts emporium organisers,” Ananda Kumari explained. Their collaboration with Lepakshi has been pivotal, offering a platform for their products while creating work opportunities for the women they train.

The couple’s influence extends across Andhra Pradesh, supporting 13 banana fibre extraction units in the state. Even during recent floods, damaged banana stems were converted into revenue for farmers, highlighting the resilience and adaptability of their initiative. Their dedication has earned recognition, with invitations to motivational programs and exhibitions.

In March 2024, they showcased their products at the Startup Maha Kumbh in New Delhi, earning compliments from the Prime Minister’s Office staff. Minister for Backward Classes S Savitha recently visited their stall and praised their efforts, while Anantapur district Collector V Vinod Kumar, impressed by their training program, placed an order for 80 products.

Their journey began with an initial investment of ₹5 lakh from personal funds and a ₹10 lakh grant from the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of SPMVV. Despite early challenges, the couple persevered, aided by support from the government’s Startup India Seed Fund Scheme. Now, with a steady stream of orders, they are optimistic about breaking even by next year.

With Musa Fibral, Sreenivasulu and Ananda Kumari have proven that innovation, combined with determination and community support, can create a sustainable and empowering future.