Kadapa: 'Follow traffic rules to prevent mishaps'

Kadapa: In-charge Collector M Gouthami said that 30 per cent of people riding on two wheelers are being killed in the road accidents due to negligent driving.

Inaugurating 32nd National Highways Safety Monthly celebrations organised by the Transport Department here on Monday, she said as many as 457 motorcyclists were killed in 1,175 road accidents during last year.

She also appealed to vehicle riders to compulsory follow the traffic rules while proceeding on the national highways to prevent mishaps. Additional SP Khasim Saheb said police administration was implementing several measures for reducing accidents on roads.

He urged the vehicle drivers to wear helmet while proceeding on the vehicles. On the occasion, the JC has released a brochure and wallposters on road safety celebrations. Deputy Commissioner R Nageswara Rao, DTO Santhakumari, Proddaturu RTO Veeraju and others were present.