Kadapa: Free legal assistance ensured for children

Kadapa: Justice M Pradeep Kumar, Additional Senior Civil Judge and secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), stressed that parents and teachers should hold the responsibility for ensuring prosperous future to the children. The DLSA would ensure free legal assistance to the children, he added.



As part of the Children Day programmes, a legal awareness session was held at Gurralagadda Social Welfare School here on Saturday. On this occasion, Pradeep Kumar explained various educative subjects to the children. He asserted that the present day children are the ideal future citizens, whose interests should be protected in an effective manner. He explained the salient features of Right to Education and the significance of constitutional bodies. He maintained that the children should learn the importance of ethics and moral values and explained the significance of tricolour flag, national anthem, patriotism, freedom struggle, unity and integrity.

Child Welfare Committee chairman Sambasiva Rao, DSP Devaraju and others also spoke on the occasion.