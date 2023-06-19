Live
Kadapa: Govt sanctions Rs 6.87cr for CP Brown Library
The department of Higher Education has sanctioned Rs 6.87 crore for the development of Charles Phillip Brown Memorial Library (CPBML) in Kadapa city.
Apart from Rs 3.21 crore for land acquisition, the government allocated Rs 3.66 crore for construction of new building in the existing place.
In an order GO Rt No 80 issued on June 16, the Higher Education department has specified that the government allocated Rs 6.87 crore accepting the revised estimate against Rs 5.30 crore old proposal sent by Yogi Vemana University. In the order, Principal Secretary to the Government J Shyamala Rao specified that after careful examination, the government has accepted the new proposals as per the government instructions.
In a press note released here on Sunday, CPBML advisory council member Jamumadhi Vijaya Baskar thanked the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his initiative in sanctioning the amount. He appealed to the government to release the funds as early as possible to start construction works.