Kadapa: Initiate stern action against those indulge in sand mining

Kadapa: District Collector Ch Harikiran has directed the Enforcement Directorate officials to initiate stern action against those who are involved in illegal mining and transportation of sand in the district. Speaking at the District-level Sand Committee (DLSC) meeting here on Monday, the collector stressed the need of cooperation between various departments in the interest of curbing sand smuggling.

Responding to unavailability of sand at stock points, the collector directed the mining and groundwater departments to ensure steps for maintaining adequate stocks at the stock points.

Due to recent heavy rains and cyclones, sand was largely available in all sand reaches and the problem was maintaining sand at stock points.

To meet the increasing demand of sand from the public, he said 4 new sand reaches were identified at T Sundupalle, Kanneluru, Rayavaram, areas under the purview Penna and Bahudha rivers in the district.

The Collector stressed the need cooperation between officials of ground water and mining departments in conducting resurvey for identification of new sand reaches.

Responding to the suggestion of Housing Project Director over requirement of 5,740 tonnes of sand for construction of 330 model houses under Houses for Poor, the collector directed the mining officials to supply the sand on priority basis. He also directed the officials to submit detailed report over percentage of water, availability of sand at stock points by February 25. Joint Collector M Gouthami (revenue), District Sand Officer Subbarayudu, Mines department in-charge DD Obul Reddy, Housing PD Rajasekhar, Groundwater department DD Muralidhar, Irrigation EE Naik, Enforcement DSP Chenchu Babu and others were present.