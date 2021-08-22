Kadapa: Installation of Annamaiah statue creates controversy

Kadapa: Installation of a 10-feet height Annamaiah statue near Bollavaram Cross Road in Proddaturu town overnight created controversy on Saturday as the organisers failed to take required permission from concerned authorities after bringing it to the notice of district administration.

The administration considered it as very serious issue and ordered for probe. It may be recalled that recently Proddaturu MLA R Siva Prasad Reddy had laid foundation stone for the construction of Tipu Sultan in Proddaturu town despite objections from BJP functionaries including BJP state president Somu Veerraju staged a protest in front of Proddaturu municipal office objecting MLA's act.

However, there was no clarity either from Proddaturu Municipality or district administration regarding the installation of Tipu Sultan statue.