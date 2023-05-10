Kadapa: Jaganannaku Chebudam to be effectively implemented

Kadapa (YSR district): District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has assured Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the administration will ensure effective implementation of the State government’s prestigious ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme in the district.

Following the directions of the government, the Collector along with SP KKN Anburajan and people’s representatives participated in the Chief Minister’s video-conference here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that he will initiate steps for the successful implementation the programme with the cooperation of officials’ right from the village secretariat level to district- level in the interest of addressing various problems being faced by the general public.

Later speaking to the officials, the Collector has directed them to focus on the problems of common people and to find solutions in a transparent manner.