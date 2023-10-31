Kadapa: Jaganannaku Chebudam to be held at Collectorate every Monday

Kadapa: Jaganannaku Chebudam programme is being conducted at the Collectorate along with Spandana on every Monday, according to District Collector V Vijayarama Raju.



Instructions were given to conduct Jaganannaku Chebudam programme at each mandal headquarters every Monday and all the district officers would attend, he added.

People from across the district have thronged the Collectorate to represent their problems during Spandana on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector made it clear that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been reviewing the progress of Spandana being conducted in all the districts on Mondays.

The State government has given instructions to conduct Jaganannaku Chebudam twice a week in the mandals, he stated.

The Collector has received the pleas from Raja Reddy, Sionpuram, Ravi Kumar, Badwel, Gopi from Chapdau mandal, Rudrabharathi from Chennur mandal and others.

Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, assistant collector Mourya Bharadwaj, DRO Gangadhar Goud , CPO Venkata Rao, JD (Agriculture) Nageswara Rao, DMHO Nagaraju, Lead Bank Manager Durga Prasad and others were present .

Meanwhile at the Spandana held at Chittoor Collectorate on Monday, District Collector S Shanmohan has received 347 pleas in which 258 were confined to the Revenue Department. Joint Collector P.Srinivasulu, District Revenue Officer Rajasekhar, ZP CEO P.Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.