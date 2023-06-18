  • Menu
Kadapa: Make Jagananna Suraksha a grand success

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju addressing the officials over implementation of Jagananna Suraksha in Kadapa on Saturday.
District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has directed the officials to make all arrangements for the success of government’s prestigious Jagananna Suraksha programme scheduled to be launched from June 24 in the district

Kadapa: District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has directed the officials to make all arrangements for the success of government’s prestigious Jagananna Suraksha programme scheduled to be launched from June 24 in the district. Following the directions of the government, the collector conducted a special meeting for preparing action plan for effective implementation of the programme involving Commissioners, MROs, Tahsildars, MPDOs and mandal special officers through video conference here on Saturday.

Saying that Jagananna Suraksha was entirely different from Spandana and Jaganannaku Chebudam, he said the programme was aimed at addressing the public’s concerns regarding documents, certificates and government schemes. He said that staff working in Village/Ward Secretariats should visit every house and get comprehensive information on various issues like income, caste, marriage, birth and death certificates as the officials stayed in Village Secretariats would resolve the issues related to certificates on the spot. He said that special desks related to registration, verification, Spandana, Jaganannaku Chebudam set up at every Village Secretariat as officials from all departments would receive representations from the public.

He said certificates would be sanctioned to eligible beneficiaries under various schemes on 1st August. Joint Collector Ganesh, officials from DRDA, Housing and other departments participated in the video conference.

