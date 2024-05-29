  • Menu
Kadapa: Malabar Gold starts 'Hunger-Free World' initiative

Kadapa: Malabar Gold starts ‘Hunger-Free World’ initiative
Highlights

Kadapa: Aiming to fight hunger among the poor, Malabar Gold and Diamonds has launched a significant social service initiative to distribute 51,000 nutritious food packets daily.

Lisan Sathyan, Head of Malabar Gold and Diamonds Store, flagged off the vehicle carrying these food parcels from the Malabar Gold showroom at Koti Reddy circle, here on Tuesday. The initiative, titled ‘Hunger-Free World,’ is part of Malabar Group’s ongoing social service programmes. Sathyan emphasised that this initiative supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal-2, Zero Hunger Programme, currently distributing 31,000 food packets daily. This number will now increase to 51,000, targeting more cities and people.

Ishaq Basha, Marketing Head of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, highlighted that this expansion reflects Malabar’s commitment to social responsibility.

