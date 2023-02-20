Kadapa man dies by accident in Kuwait, family members concerned over repatriation

A Kadapa resident dies in Kuwait in a road accident. According to the details, Gopavaram Jayaramireddy (40) of Challagirigela panchayat Krishnampalle in the Porumamilla mandal died in a road accident in Kuwait leaving family members in concern as there was no correct information despite being three days since the incident.



Jayaramireddy is working as a lorry driver in Kuwait and his wife died of cancer 9 years ago. He has two children Ramukarthik Reddy (14) and Tunushi Kausalya (10). Three days ago, Jayaramireddy's lorry, which was carrying a load of sacks, hit an oncoming car. In this incident, the car was crushed. Jayaramireddy who was in the lorry died on the spot, three of the people in the car died and two others are said to be in serious condition.

As there was no information from Jayaramireddy for two days, Dasharadharami Reddy called and came to know about the matter. He called the employer under whom his brother was working and came to know that the body is in the hospital and will be sent to India once the process is completed. Dasaratharami Reddy explained that there has been no information from the employer for two days.

Dasharadharami Reddy expressed his concern that neither the Andhra Embassy in Kuwait nor the Andhra people are available and no one is giving correct information.