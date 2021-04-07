Kadapa: Man receives soap bars instead of Computer Hard Disk in Amazon parcel in Badvel

Nowadays, the e-commerce business has skyrocketed with all the necessary commodities being delivered at their door steps. However, with the advent of this, online scams have also increased drastically in recent times and there is no guarantee until the item reaches the customer. In this backdrop, a recent incident of online fraud has been reported in Kadapa.

A man from Badvel named Pradeep, booked a computer hard disk on Amazon. The parcel arrived at the service center on Siddavatam Road on Tuesday. He paid Rs 3,099 and took the parcel, however, out of suspicion on the parcel, he opened it and took a video. Eventually he was shocked by seeing two soap bars in it instead of hard disk. The victim demanded the delivery boy for the return of his money.

However, the Amazon delivery boy said he has nothing to do with it. The victim lodged a complaint with the local police station.