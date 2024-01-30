Kadapa mayor participate in YSR Asara program

Kadapa City Mayor and YSRCP YSR District President Mr. K. Suresh Babu, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr. SB Amzath Basha, YSRCP Senior Leaders Mr. Afzal Khan, Mr. Ahmed participated in the YSR Asara program held at the Scout Hall in Shankarapuram, Kadapa city today.

Bhasha Garu, corporators, division in-charges, other YSRCP leaders, leaders, beneficiaries and others participated in the program.