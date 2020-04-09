Kadapa: Merchants to supply groceries at doorstep

Kadapa: With outbreak of coronavirus registered 28 positive cases, the district administration strictly restricted the people wandering in the streets for various needs.

As part of initiative, it has decided to supply essential commodities to the at doorstep of people in Kadapa city where 5 positive cases reported so far. As many as 38 general merchants come forward to supply the things at doorstep of people in the city.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha inaugurated the vehicles meant for supplying essential commodities and appealed to all general merchants to involve in the public service and avoid people come on to the roads.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that presently essential commodities are being supplied in the areas which were declared red zones. He said in future this facility will be extended to all 50 divisions in the city. RDO Malola, Municipal Commissioner Lavanna and others were present.