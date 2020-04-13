Kadapa: Micro plan to tackle Covid-19

Kadapa: With district registering 30 COVID-19 positive cases, the administration has designed a micro plan for effectively tackling the coronavirus menace in the district. As part of this initiative, 6 Red Zones and Containment Zones were established in the district.

According to the sources, the district administration has collected 1,230 blood samples related to COVID-19 in the district which includes 25 per cent of samples from Containment zone. One special officer has been deployed in Containment zone to study latest developments.

As per protocol, 10 per cent of blood samples from health workers and volunteers, and another 10 per cent related to suspected persons were collected in that zone. It was targeted to collect 700 blood samples through two mobile labs per week.

When contacted by The Hans India, District Collector Ch. Harikiran said that in view of providing high sophisticated treatment, the government has set up a 2,000 bed facility in the district.

He said that there was no shortage of Personal Protection Equipment kits, N-95 masks and the district has 6 ventilators. The collector admitted that the administration was keen on collecting information about primary and secondary contacts of 30 infected persons in six red zones in the district.