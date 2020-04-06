Kadapa: Mohan Hospitals owner donates PPKs to doctors

Kadapa: In response to call given by the public representatives and officials, philanthropists are coming forward for extending financial support to the administration to prevent corona menace. Mohan Hospitals owner Lakshmi Reddy has donated Rs 2 lakh worth Personal Protection Kits (PPKs) for doctors working in quarantine centres and another Rs 1lakh for poor.

He handed over the material and Rs 1lakh cheque to the Collector Ch Harikiran in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in Collector office on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha and Avinash Reddy thanked the philanthropists for extending support to the government.