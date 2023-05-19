Live
Kadapa: MP Y S Avinash Reddy hails CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for encouraging industrialisation in Kadapa
Kadapa : MP Y S Avinash Reddy has said that the unemployed youth will get plenty of job opportunities with establishment of industries in the district. The MP alongwith District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju inspected several industries which are being under construction in 540 acres at Industrial Estate on Thursday.
On the occasion, the MP inspected YSR Electronic Manufacturing Cluster, Dixon Company CC Cameras manufacturing unit, which was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and enquired the employees over infrastructure facilities being available in the area. The MP urged them to take any issues to the notice of him as they would be resolved immediately. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was encouraging industrialisation in a big way in the district to prevent migration of youth for livelihood.
As part of this initiative, Kopparthy Industrial Estate being designed as Model Industrial Park in the entire state.
The MP lauded the Dixon Company for providing jobs to local unemployed youth in the firm. RDO Dharma Chandra Reddy and APIIC Zonal Manager Srinivasa Murthy were present.