Kadapa Municipal Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS conducted a thorough inspection of sanitation duties in various divisions today. Accompanied by officials from the Sanitation Department, the Commissioner visited the clap auto parking area near Bhagat Singh Park, Eat Street, Bhagat Singh Park, and the 50th & 48th Divisions to ensure cleanliness and proper maintenance.

During the inspection, the Commissioner emphasized the importance of keeping the clap auto parking area near Bhagat Singh Park clean. Sanitation Department officials were directed to maintain cleanliness and to set up electronic waste and biomedical waste bins for every clap auto. The Commissioner also ordered for greenery to be grown around Eat Street and for damaged pollards and lights to be repaired promptly.

At Bhagat Singh Park, the Commissioner instructed officials to keep the park clean and inspected the play zone area to ensure it was well-maintained. In the 50th Division, the Commissioner ordered for garbage points, such as the one in Palempalle, to be removed and drainage blockages to be cleared. Sanitation Department officials were directed to address water accumulation on the roads due to rainfall and to immediately clear clogged drains.



In the 48th Division, the Commissioner ordered for a thorough cleaning of every drainage and for water stored in vacant lands to be removed. It was stressed that an action plan should be developed to maintain cleanliness throughout the ward. Additionally, the Commissioner mandated that every secretary must wear a uniform, ID card, and the clean Kadapa logo, or face appropriate action.

Overall, Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS's inspection highlighted the importance of sanitation and cleanliness in public spaces, demonstrating a commitment to ensuring a clean and healthy environment for all residents.