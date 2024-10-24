Kadapa Municipal Commissioner Manoj Reddy Inspects Key Areas

In a proactive initiative to enhance public health and infrastructure in the region, Commissioner N. Mr. Manoj Reddy conducted a morning inspection today, covering several critical areas, including Nakash, Almaspeta Circle, Rythu Bazar, Pakkiripalle, RTC Colony, and Ashok Nagar. He was accompanied by officials from the Engineering and Sanitation Departments.

During the tour, the Commissioner issued several orders aimed at improving sanitation and accessibility within the inspected areas. Notably, he directed that garbage be cleaned regularly at the International Function Hall in Nakash and instructed the Engineering Department to implement measures ensuring public access to local parks. Additionally, the Malaria Department was tasked with addressing the accumulation of garbage at Casey Canal.

In a focus on infrastructure, Commissioner Reddy urged the Engineering officials to expedite the construction work at Almaspeta Circle, emphasizing the need for swift completion of ongoing painting and landscaping efforts.

Responding to concerns raised by local residents, the Commissioner called upon Sanitary Inspector Sunil to ensure regular garbage collection around Rythu Bazar and suggested the implementation of bleaching procedures for enhanced sanitation.

Further directives included the planning of road construction for the Pakkiripalle-RTC Colony route and the installation of a gate at the local graveyard, coupled with stricter penalties for the disposal of Construction and Demolition (CND) waste.

In response to community feedback from Ashok Nagar, measures to reduce the height of speed breakers were also initiated. The Malaria Department was instructed to formulate strategies to mitigate issues related to stray pigs in the area.

The inspection was attended by key officials including Deputy Executive Engineer Kiran, Assistant Engineer Swaroop, and Sanitary Inspectors Sunil and Iramiya, underscoring a collaborative approach to addressing community needs.

This visit highlights the Commissioner's commitment to improving public health and infrastructure, ensuring a cleaner, safer environment for residents.





