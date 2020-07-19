Kadapa: Person was murdered for petty reason

Kadapa: A 22 years old person was killed by his rivals for petty reason. This tragic incident was occurred in Lingaiahgari palli village of Valluru mandal on Sunday. The deceased was identified as K. Madhusudhan(22).

According to the Kadapa Rural CI K. Vinaykumar Reddy, the deceased had entered heat exchange with some people of the same village over cell phone charger issue as they stabbed him to death on Sunday after noon.

The CI said that deceased had no father and his mother was working in Kuwait. He is presently staying with his grand mother. Valluru police registered the case and are investigating.