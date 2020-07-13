Kadapa: Police arrest two persons, seize gutka stocks worth 6 lakh

Kadapa: Police arrested two persons on the charges of illegally transporting gutka and recovered 24 boxes and 13 bags containing gutka worth Rs 6 lakh from them at Idamadaka village of Duvvuru mandal on Sunday.



The accused were identified as Bejawada Vinod (29) and Vupputuru Vamsi of Kandukuru mandal of Prakasam district. Another accused in the case J Subbarao of Vulavapadu village of Kandukuru mandal managed to escape, the police said.

Addressing press conference at Mydukuru, DSP B Vijayakumar said that they recovered the banned gutka from a mini lorry during the vehicle inspection at Idamadaka check-post.

The DSP said that during the interrogation the accused confessed that they have purchased banned material from a trader Nagaraju of Rayachuru of Karnataka state and were transporting it to Kundukuru of Prakasam district. A case has been registered by Duvvuru police.